Nigeria: Tinubu, UN, AU, Arab Leaders Mourn As Iranian President, Raisi, Dies in Helicopter Crash

President Bola Tinubu yesterday joined other world leaders, Arab countries, the United Nations and African Union to condole with the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the killing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

State TV broke the news early yesterday that "the servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom", showing pictures of him as a voice reciting the Koran.

Flags soon flew at half-mast and a black banner was hoisted at a major Shiite shrine in the city of Qom, south of Tehran.

President Tinubu expressed profound grief over the disturbing tragedy, and described President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, prayed for continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assured the Islamic Republic of Iran of support and prayers in this moment of grief.

Rescue teams had been scouring the area since Sunday afternoon after the helicopter carrying Raisi, the foreign minister and other officials had gone missing.

Early Monday, relief workers located the missing helicopter, with state TV saying the president had died.

Arab countries grieve

Numerous Arab countries expressed their condolences, following the death of Iranian president and the Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in the helicopter crash.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, writing on his X, offered his sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also Egypt and Jordan had expressed solidarity with the Iranians. Jordan's King Abdullah II said his deepest condolences go out to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Syrian leader, Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran, expressed his condolences for the painful incident and the resulting great loss.

The government in Baghdad also expressed its sympathy, while Lebanon on its part, announced a three-day mourning period.

Words of sadness also came from Iranian-financed and backed militias in the region.

Hezbollah in Lebanon said Raisi was a great supporter and a staunch advocate of our causes, especially in Jerusalem and in Palestine. Similar words came from the Houthis in Yemen.

AU mourns

The African Union (AU) also extended its condolences yesterday over the tragic death of Raisi and several senior Iranian officials.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, expressed his deep shock and sadness over the tragic passing of the Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and their companions.

"The chairperson extends his sincere condolences, deep sympathy and the solidarity of the African Union to the bereaved families, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government and people during this time of deep sorrow," the AU statement said.

UN, Russia, China, Hamas say condolences

Global allies Russia and China and regional powers voiced their condolences, as did NATO, while the UN Security Council observed a minute of silence.

Condolences also came from Palestinian group Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and from Syria, all members of the so-called Axis of Resistance against Israel and its allies, amid high tensions over the Gaza war.

Raisi had 'lot of blood on his hands' --U.S

However, United States yesterday said Raisi had a "lot of blood on his hands", despite Washington offering condolences after his death in a helicopter crash.

"This was a man, who had a lot of blood on his hands," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying Raisi was responsible for "atrocious" rights abuses in Iran and had supported regional proxies including Hamas.