Nigeria: Rivers Crisis - Jonathan Calls for Ceasefire Between Fubara, Wike

The former president says the political crisis in Rivers has the potential to destabilise Nigeria's Niger Delta region.

The former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, has called for a ceasefire in the political feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Messrs Fubara and Wike, who is the FCT minister, have been engaged in a protracted political battle since last October when some lawmakers in the state assembly backed by Mr Wike attempted to impeach Mr Fubara.

The relationship between the two former allies has deteriorated, defying the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu after the seats of pro-Wike lawmakers were declared vacant following their defection to the APC.

The crisis has battered the state legislature, with three lawmakers, backed by Mr Fubara, taking over the legislative business of the assembly after a court barred the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the assembly.

Speaking while flagging-off the 12.5km Trans-Kalabari Road project in the state on Monday, Mr Jonathan, a former governor of the neighbouring Bayelsa State, urged Governor Fubara and the FCT minister to give peace a chance, adding that Rivers State is the heart of Niger Delta.

"If Rivers State is destabilised, the whole Niger Delta will be destabilised, and it will not end within the Niger Delta alone. Because I am from this part of the country, I know how the system works. We don't want a crisis in Rivers State," Mr Jonathan said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Chukwudi Nelson, the spokesperson to Governor Fubara.

"And I join the leaders of Rivers and well-meaning Nigerians who have been calling for a truce, who have been calling for a ceasefire, to also re-emphasised that there is a need for a ceasefire. Let us do things that would rather project this state positively.

"There is this common saying that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Both the governor and the minister are young people, very young people but they are powerful. And if you continue to fight, Rivers people will suffer and we don't want Rivers people to suffer," Mr Jonathan emphasised.

Mr Jonathan helped Mr Wike, who served as his then minister of state for education, to become governor of Rivers in 2015.

The former president was in the oil-rich state to flagg-off the road project on the invitation of Governor Fubara.

Fubara warns against sabotage of project

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mr Fubara advised the three local government areas where the project passes not to sabotage the project to enable the contractor deliver it on record time.

He said that the project, when completed, will bring economic growth to the area, adding that he has fulfilled his campaign promise to the people that he would construct the road if they would vote for him.

"We are not going to focus only on roads. But this particular road is important to the development of our state. That is why we are starting it now because of the time that is required to deliver it.

"So, please give us the necessary support so that this project will be achieved in a record time. This way we can also look at other aspects of the state economy."

Mr Fubara thanked Mr Jonathan for accepting to perform the flag-off of the project. He said the former president understands the magnitude of the project and the transportation needs it would address.

The project flag-off by Mr Jonathan is part of events marking the one year anniversary of Governor Fubara.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti was a guest to Governor Fubara last week, where he inaugurated a 10.98km Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in the state, as part of an event marking Mr Fubara's one year in office.