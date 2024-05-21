Ghana: Alan Sends Condolences After Presidential Convoy Accident

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Kyerematen expressed condolences to the family of the deceased driver and several other members of President Akufo-Addo's security detail who got injured.

Movement for Change Leader and a former founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has reacted to news of the accident involving the president's convoy, saying he is saddened by the incident.

"As we approach the general election in December this year, it is my fervent prayer that the good Lord will grant travelling mercies to all those who will be traversing the length and breath of the country in pursuit of their noble desire to serve the good people of Ghana," he said, but also being the only political leader so far to comment about the incident - perhaps be due to his previous affiliation to the government.

The accident happened at the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway when the convoy was returning from Kumasi on Sunday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had not been in any of the vehicles of the convoy even though he had travelled to Kumasi, a Jubilee House statement later confirmed.