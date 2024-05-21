Nigeria: Troops Kill 7 Terrorists, Recover Weapons, Motorcycles in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division of Nigerian Army deployed at a blocking position at Udawa, Kaduna, neutralised seven terrorists while carrying out a fighting patrol along Udawa - Kurebe Road on May 19, 2024.

The troops also recovered items ranging from weapons, motorcycles and charms during the encounters.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya said the troops made contact with the terrorists during aggressive patrol where it engaged the terrorists in heavy gun battles.

Five terrorists and violent extremists were annihilated during the Udawa faceoff, the statement said.

Yahaya listed items recovered during the encounter to include one pump action gun, 6 cartridges, 1 empty AK 47 rifle magazine, one MP3 radio, 1 phone battery, 2 Baofeng radio, 2 Baofeng radio chargers, 4 memory cards, 2 sim cards and 4 charms.

Relatedly, he also disclosed that troops of the Division deployed at Sabo Birni in Igabi local government of Kaduna State intercepted suspected movement of terrorist elements at Baka general area on 19 May, 2024.

The troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the terrorists.

"In the fire fight that ensued, the terrorists who could not withstand the superior fire power of the troops cowardly fled to nearby hills in disarray with several degrees of gun shot wounds.

"The troops exploited the general area and recovered one AK 47 rifle and two motorcycles while blood stains were seen all over the scene of the incident," Yahaya said.

Similarly, troops of the Division while lying in wait at Kwaga village in Birnin Gwari local government also made contact with terrorist elements and neutralised two of the criminals.

Items recovered from the hoodlums include 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 magazines and 2 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj.-Gen. MLD Saraso has commended the troops for their aggressive posture and charged them to sustain the tempo and make life unbearable for terrorists, insurgents , violent extremists and their cohorts.

Maj.-Gen. Saraso equally appealed to all law-abiding citizens to report to the Nigerian Army or nearest security agencies, persons seen with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention.

He also appealed to the good people of Kaduna and Niger States to avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence for prompt action.