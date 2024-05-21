Nigeria: Governors Forum Names Shittu Acting DG

21 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has announced the appointment of Dr. Abdulateef Shittu as the Acting Director General, effective immediately, following the retirement of Asishana B. Okauru.

The retirement of Asishana B. Okauru Esq. was accepted by the Chairman of the Forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, who expressed gratitude for Okauru's years of dedicated service to the NGF.

Until his appointment, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu was the Executive Director, Strategy and Research at the NGF Secretariat.

The statement reads" he brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in public administration and governance.

"The NGF is confident that Dr. Abdulateef Shittu will continue to drive the Forum's strategic initiatives forward.

"As Acting Director General, Abdulateef Shittu will lead the NGF with a clear focus on enhancing intergovernmental collaboration, fostering innovative solutions to everyday challenges, and ensuring the effective implementation of policies that promote sustainable development across all states.

"The NGF remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission and objectives, and we are confident that Dr. Abdulateef Shittu will provide the continuity and stability needed during this period.

"The Nigeria Governors Forum extends its best wishes to Asishana B. Okauru in his future endeavours and looks forward to a new era of progress under the guidance of Shittu.

