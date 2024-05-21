Nigeria: Crayfish Consumption Declines in Cross River Over Scarcity, High Cost

now sells for N200,000 as against N120,000 and N150,000. As a result, many dealers cannot afford to buy in large quantities as usual.

"A Custard bucket of crayfish now sells for between N6,000 and N6500 as against N2500 before now. Smaller measures are sold for N500 and N200. Many are complaining that we sell crayfish exorbitantly, but we are not the cause.

"Fishermen complained that the costs of buying fuel and diesel to power their engine boats to the high waters are really huge. So, they pass the costs down the line."

According to her, the fishermen also complain that pirates and militants attack them and seize their catches while at sea so this add up to the reason why there is scarcity of crayfish in the markets.

Dwellers in coastal Dayspring islands in Bakassi LGA whose main occupation is fishing and smoking seafoods also confirmed this when Nigerian Navy conducted a medical outreach few months ago.

A fisherman in Dayspring fishing settlement, Allan Effiong, said "The militants lurk around in the creeks. They pounce on us almost every day, especially when we return from fishing expeditions. They will grab our catches and carry away our fuel, etc."

Further findings indicated that bigtime dealers pay the fishermen and those that smoke the crayfish upfront for several bags so that they move them to bigger markets for bigger profits.

Commissioner for livestock, aquaculture and fisheries development, Emmanuel Anom, at an event organised by Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO and Global Environment Facility, said the state government has decided to focus on supports to encourage largescale production of seafoods by local farmers and fishermen.