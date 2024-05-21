Nigeria/Burkina Faso: 6-Star Flamingos Maul Burkina Faso in FIFA U-17 Qualifiers in Abuja

Nigeria's U17 Girls team, the Flamingos put on an incredible performance against Burkina Faso U17 Girls to reach the final round of the African qualification series for this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals after securing a dominant 6-0 victory at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja yesterday.

With a 1-1 aggregate score from the first leg, the Flamingos wasted no time in asserting their authority. Goal-poacher Harmony Chidi, who netted six of Nigeria's dozen goals in the 12-0 annihilation of Central African Republic in the first round and also got the team's goal in the 1-1 draw away in Bamako last week Saturday, came up big again with a hat-trick in front of delighted spectators in Nigeria's administrative capital.

She put the Nigeria U17 girls in front after 11 minutes, capitalizing on a defensive blunder by the duo of Faridatou Ouedraogo and Obaidatou Nkiema to dribble past goalkeeper Agueratou Baguian. Four minutes later, Shakirat Moshood's angled shot was foiled by the upright, and in the 27th minute, Peace Effiong's dashing run ended with a tame shot.

Effiong made amends in the 34th minute, riding a couple of rough tackles to flash past the overworked Baguian as spectators egged the Flamingos on. She should have made it 3-0 with four minutes left in the first period, but got too much purchase on the ball from four yards.

In the second half, visiting goalkeeper Baguian drew applause with an excellent double save from Harmony Chidi in the 55th minute, but the World Cup bronze medallists reserved their greater potency for the last quarter-hour. In the 74th minute, Taiwo Afolabi's soaring volley from 20 yards rocked the crossbar, but Chidi was on hand to coolly nod it into the net.

Substitute Ramota Kareem made it four in the 84th minute. Two minutes later, Chidi got her hat-trick with a dipping shot, and with one minute left on the clock, Effiong got her brace after a wonderful team move.

They will now face the winner of the Senegal/Liberia fixture. Coach Olowokere Bankole's team has shown great form and determination, and they will be eager to carry this momentum into the next round as they aim to secure a place in the FIFA U17 World Cup.

