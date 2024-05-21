Ghana: 'We Shouldn't Wait Until Its Too Late' - Blakk Rasta On Okomfour Kwadee's Condition

Blakk Rasta's concern follows a disturbing video of Kwadee that circulated on social media over the weekend.

Ghanaian Radio Broadcaster and reggae Musician, Blakk Rasta, has called upon industry stakeholders, including the government, to step in and provide assistance to legendary and rapper, Okomfour Kwadee.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV's Showtyme with Andy Dosty over the weekend, Blakk Rasta expressed concern for Kwadee's mental well-being stressing that the music icon needed the opportunity to stage a huge comeback to the music industry with his talent. He also stated that the rapper needed financial assistance that would help him rebuild his life, as he reminisced about Kwadee's energetic performance and intriguing songs in the past.

Blakk Rasta's concern follows a video of Kwadee that circulated on social media over the weekend. The video showed the "Efie Nipa" hitmaker with an unkempt appearance while performing with a staggering stance, to a crowd of people in an unknown location. His physical state sparked worries regarding his health and mental state.

Okomfour Kwadee's current state draws netizens into shock#sms Kasoa | Blacko | Dremo | Lyrical Joe | 25 Grammys | Weija | 500gh | Amasaman | Mallam | KNUST | Bawuliar pic.twitter.com/vT0ZMLwhPk-- THE SOCIAL MEDIA SHOW (@Tsocialshow) May 14, 2024

Blakk Rasta who referred to Kwadee as a legend urged people to intervene and support him during his time of need before it was too late.

Kwadee's situation has been reported on several occasions over the years. He was first released from rehabilitation in 2021 after dealing with mental health issues. In Sept 2023, a video of him rapping in an incompleted building surfaced on social media, drawing public attention to his unhealthy condition again.

Kwadee whose real name is Jerry Anabaa was popular in the early 2000s for his traditional story-telling rap style. He churned out a lot of hit songs including "Y3 kor mma p3", "Abrantie", "Meeba Monkyen" amongst others.