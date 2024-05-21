Nigeria: Terrorists Invade Abuja Community, Kidnap '20 People'

The terrorists, numbering about 50, stormed the Dawaki community in Abuja on Sunday evening

Terrorists, on Sunday, attacked Dawaki, a community near Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The terrorists, locally called bandits, numbering about 50, reportedly kidnapped about 20 persons during the attack, which occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

A resident of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists broke into some houses and took some of the occupants away through the mountains in the area.

"The incident happened yesterday between 7:30 and 830 p.m. Location - Dawaki by News Engineering (urban shelter) at Fulani junction," the source said. "Heavily armed bandits numbering approximately 50 men and women."

The resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said about six houses were broken into, and residents were taken away through the mountains.

"About 15-20 people were taken away. I was at the mosque when I received the distress call about the sound of guns. Some vehicles were shot at, and houses were broken into," the source said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but several armed groups operate in neighbouring states to Abuja.

Police say it was a failed mission

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said on her X handle on Monday that the mission of the terrorists failed.

Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) and the police foiled the operation and rescued the victims, she said.

"And you didn't have details yet you come to social media to post things you don't. It was a failed mission for those kidnappers, sir. Police, SSS swiftly responded, chased them in a hot gun duel and rescued victims, and those kidnappers were not left unhurt either," Ms Adeh said.

The spokesperson restated this in a statement she issued later.

12 persons abducted, seven still in captivity - Residents

Meanwhile, when PREMIUM TIMES visited Dawaki on Monday, some residents, including the community leaders, said seven other victims were yet to be rescued.

They also said the terrorists abducted a total of 12 persons while five were rescued by the army and the SSS during a gun battle. One of the five rescued was taken by the SSS for interrogation at the time this newspaper visited the community.

This newspaper further learnt that the police came after the terrorists left, did nothing and went back.

Rescued victims narrate the ordeal

"Me, and the mai guard (security) with his sister and one girl in the house, they saw the four of us there and attacked us and tied us," Idoko Daniel, one of the male victims who escaped, said.

"We were inside, and the door was opened. They came in and tied us. Eight were with us, three were on guard, others were moving around, and the rest went to other houses, bringing more people to where we were. Seven people are still with them; it was only five that escaped with the army, and one, a lady, is still with the SSS," another victim who escaped stated.

It was gathered that the SSS attacked the terrorists while they were marching their victims to an unknown destination. Subsequently, the army joined the gun battle and overpowered the group, resulting in the freedom of five kidnap victims.

Two officers of the SSS were reportedly shot.

"When we got to the SSS camp in Usman Dam, opposite the SSS camp, they didn't even know the road because they were arguing with themselves. They didn't also know they were around the SSS camp, too.

So the SSS noticed their signal; they noticed their light when they were coming from far. They didn't know because they were still hanging their guns on their shoulders. The first person who saw the SSS immediately ran back; they now positioned down and started shooting. I guess the gun touched two SSS, one here (touching his arm) and one here (touching his chest)," Mr Daniel narrated.

"When they were shooting, they asked us to lie down. That was how we could crawl and go and hide inside one big bush. So later, the army came to back up the SSS. So when the fire was over, they were running. But they took some of us, pushing and saying, let's go, let's go."

"Three of us first escaped, but later, the two girls escaped. We were approximately 12 - eight girls and four boys. One of the ladies is still with the SSS. The SSS was not happy with the army intervention. They were like, they were the first to attack people, and you people, we came and be claiming victory over them."

"According to what I heard from the army, they were not from here; they were from Zamfara, and they also told us when they were taking us away that they were taking us across the border. My friend, his sister and others are still there with the kidnappers," Mr Daniel said.

One of the ladies who also escaped said the kidnappers were speaking the Fulani language but that she heard them emphasising a particular "General."

"They start to speak their language, something "General, General" like this. So after they finished their talk, they came to ask us where is the house of the general. They asked whether the house they entered was the house of the general. We said No. They called the name of the general. I can't remember the name, but the other lady with the SSS can remember when she comes.

"They said they will come back; they said they will either kidnap the general's children or himself or his wife. They said the person that gave them the address gave them the wrong address, so they said we are the wrong people," she said.

How terrorists invade the community

Tunde Abdul, chairman of Rock Heaven Estate located in the community, the gunmen entered the estate around 7 p.m. and went from house to house, taking the occupants out.

"They entered the house, this house, that one and that (pointing at the building one after the other. They took twelve people, and five of them escaped; one is with the SSS, but the other seven are still with them.

"The police came yesterday, led by the commissioner; they went to the top of the mountain (pointing at the place) and came down. But these people came from behind the mountain. You need to go up and go down; there is a road after the mountain. I know this because I used to go there before to do exercise.

"The CP promised to return, but I have been calling and texting, and he has not responded. The last time he did, he told me he was in a meeting," he said.

Mr Abdul called for the establishment of a security post in the community. He said the mountains are a threat to residents, and there should be a security outpost to stop kidnappings in the area.