Niger: Much Ado About Marriage of 100 Girls in Niger

POLITICAL NOTES

The feud between the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, and the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mr. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, is an unnecessary distraction, especially at a time when Nigeria and Niger State in particular, have serious security and economic challenges to contend with.

Sarkindaji disclosed last week that he would, on May 24, sponsor the wedding of 100 girls, some of whom were orphaned by insurgency, as part of his Maringa constituency project.

But the minister approached the court to stop the marriage, asking whether the girls' consent and age for marriage, as defined by the law, including the Child Rights Act, were ensured.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the minister who had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IG) over the issue, insisted that the future of the girls should be a priority, adding that her ministry would take responsibility for the girls' education and vocational training.

Reacting to the minister's outburst, Sarkindaji told reporters that the minister does not understand the needs of his constituency and has no right to criticise his decision. He added that the minister never called him to seek his opinion before going to press.

The Speaker insisted that the girls were of age, adding that it was the traditional and religious leaders in his constituency that approached him.

"I would have accepted whatever suggestions she made because I value help and assistance for my people. I am disappointed with her actions and disheartened by it," he added. Indeed, the minister was hasty in her actions and should have reached out to the speaker to discuss the best ways to assist the girls, given the fact that both of them meant well. The constituency belongs to the speaker and he understands their needs better.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Niger Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kano Central District Senator, Rufai Hanga, had recently donated 500,000 clay pots and 500,000 pieces of plain white cloths to help his constituents in burying their dead.

He said the donation was in response to frequent demands for assistance for burial materials from his constituents.

Every constituency has its peculiar needs which should be respected by everyone, including the government.

While the minister should be blamed for not consulting the speaker before taking actions, the threat by the Director General of Niger State Religious Affairs, Dr Umar Farouk, for the minister to withdraw the court case and apologise within seven days, or face legal action, was unnecessary as both the speaker and the minister meant well for the girls.

The serious insecurity in Niger State should be of utmost concern to the minister, the speaker and religious leaders and not unnecessary distractions.