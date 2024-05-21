Nigeria: Bello Adds to Nigeria's Paris 2024 Table Tennis Slots in Rwanda

19 May 2024
This Day (Lagos)

The number of Nigerian table tennis players heading to Paris 2024 Olympic Games increased to three after Fatimo Bello defeated Algeria's Lynda Loghraibi 4-2 in the final of the second stage of the African Olympic Qualification Tournament at bK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Bello failed to make the cut through the first stage of qualifiers after losing 4-1 to Cameroon's Sarah Hanffou but she returned stronger to win the sole slot in the second stage of qualifiers of the women's singles.

Bello will join her compatriots - Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Also, Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa who missed out from the first stage of the qualifiers atone for his defeat to pick the last slot in the men's singles of the qualification tournament.

The qualified players from Kigali qualifiers include Nigeria's trio of Bello, Omotayo and Edem while Cameroon's Sarah Haffou picked her tickets to third Olympics appearance while Fabio Rakotoarimanana became the first Madagascan table tennis player to qualify for the Olympic Games after picking the second slot in the first stage of the qualifiers. Mehdi Bouloussa of Algeria secured the final slot in the men's singles.

Bouloussa, who narrowly lost 3-4 to Wassim Essid of Tunisia in the quarterfinal round of the first stage, returned to winning ways to pick the final ticket in the men's singles of the qualification tournament.

To win the second stage of the qualifiers, Bouloussa defeated Saheed Idowu of Congo Brazzaville. (16-14, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4) to pick his maiden ticket to the Olympic Games.

