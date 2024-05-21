Nigeria: Usyk Defeats Fury to Emerge Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Both fighters entered the ring with undefeated records, and Fury initially appeared to have the upper hand.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh on Saturday, to emerge boxing's first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dubbed the "Ring of Fire," the memorable show put on by the two pugilists was ultimately won by Usyk after a combative ninth-round demolition of Fury. Usyk, by virtue of a split-decision points victory Saturday night, snatched Fury's WBC belt, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Fury, 35, was out on his feet and saved from a technical knockout by the bell.

The three judges scored the fight 115-112, 113-114, and 114-113, with Usyk winning on a split 2-1 decision. Fury immediately disagreed with the verdict, maintaining that he won more rounds. "I believe I won that fight. He won a few rounds, but I won more of them. Make no mistake, I won that fight, and I'll be back," the British fighter said in the post-match interview.

Both fighters entered the ring with undefeated records, and Fury initially appeared to have the upper hand, using his longer reach to keep 37-year-old Usyk at bay. However, Fury's ninth-round collapse gave the Ukrainian the edge. "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family and my country," cried Usyk afterward.

Fury demanded a rematch, which is included in the fight clause, and suggested October as the date. "We go back to our families and run it back in October. I'm not going to sit here and make excuses," Fury said, with his promoter Frank Warren, supporting the call. "It's what Tyson wants; the clause in the contract says 'immediate rematch."' Usyk responded, "Yeah, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fury took the first round despite some showboating, but Usyk came back strong in round two with some two-punch combos. Usyk's strategy involved going in low and throwing overhead punches, especially with his left hand. Fury was dominant in the third and fourth rounds, exuding confidence as he fended off any sustained attacks. Usyk sustained a cut above his right eye in the fourth round after a clash of heads.

Fury stepped it up in the fifth and sixth rounds, landing uppercuts and staying ahead. The seventh and eighth rounds were close, but Fury still had the edge. However, everything unravelled for the Briton in the ninth round.

Usyk completely dominated Fury, who was stumbling around the ring. The referee called a knockdown and gave Fury a standing count, but somehow, Fury survived the round. However, he never regained his lost advantage. Usyk remained on the attack until the end of the match, while Fury struggled to find his rhythm.

After Usyk was declared the winner, former champion and fellow Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko expressed surprise that Fury survived the ninth round. "Oleksandr showed he's the best fighter in modern history. When you count points, you can't be 100 per cent sure in boxing. Judges ruled Oleksandr deserved that fight.

"Outstanding performance by both fighters. I'm surprised Tyson Fury made it to the end of the ninth; let's give him respect. Most importantly, Oleksandr stood firm and did what he needed to do," Klitschko added.

Now, we await part two of the compelling drama.