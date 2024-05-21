Ghana: There's Enough Time to Make Significant Contributions - President Akufo-Addo Tells New Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial appointees whose approval by Parliament was held in abeyance until last Friday have been sworn in at a ceremony in the Jubilee House.

Parliament last Friday reconvened for an emergency session and approved the nominees following a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, requesting the session to address outstanding government business.

The Ministers are, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister for Health; Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information and Dakoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Others include Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Daniel Nii Titus Glover, Minister for Greater Accra Region and Daniel Machator, Minister for Oti Region.

The deputy ministers are, Sylvester Tetteh, Ministry of Information; Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Charles Acheampong Communications and Digitalisation; Adelaide Ntim and Alexander Akwasi Acquah; Ministry of Health and Dr. Prince Hamidu Armah, Ministry of Works and Housing.

The rest are Lands and Natural Resources, Akwasi Konadu; Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba; Energy Ministry, John Kobina Sanie and Collins Adomako Mensah; Education Ministry, Kingsley Nyarko; Employment and Labour Relations Ministry, Festus Awuah Kwofie; Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah.

Before their approval, Parliament on May 20, suspended the consideration of the nomination of these Ministers by President Akufo-Addo following an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in adjourning sitting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, said the lawsuit makes it impossible for Parliament to vet and process the new ministers nominated by the President.

President Akufo-Addo said despite the difficulties in their approval in Parliament, the majority of the Members of the House believed in their competencies and voted massively for their Appointments.

He said although their Appointments had come at the last leg of his administration, with seven months to go, he was confident that there was enough time for them to make some significant contributions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your various competencies and experiences and talents make this distinctively possible," the President told them.

He said their appointment as Ministers should not affect their work as Members of Parliament, taking into consideration the most balanced of affairs in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo cautioned the Deputy Ministers that though appointed by him, they were obliged to assist their bosses to carry out their duties "and your primary duty is to support your Minister while he undertakes his duties."

He reminded them of their dual role of responsibilities in the legislature and the Executive and that their Appointments to the Executive "do not relieve you of your responsibilities as members of the legislature, especially taking into consideration the nature of this 8th Parliament."

The President also thanked the Hon. Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament for the thorough vetting and subsequent approval of the nominee ministers.