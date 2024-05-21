Nigeria: 2027 - Our Current Interest Is About Nigeria's Survival Not Elections - Obi

21 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said what should be of utmost concern to all Nigerians irrespective of class or political status is how citizens will survive the current economic hardship not about the next elections.

He noted that some politicians were quick to talk about elections as soon as one electoral cycle ends forgetting the critical aspect which is the welfare and security of citizens.

Obi said while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters during a solidarity visit organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter to the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, at the party's National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, political parties exist only because Nigeria exists as such it behooves on every one of us to work together to ensure the survival of our country because " Nigeria is the only country we have."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.