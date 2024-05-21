Gambia Expresses Condolences Over Death of Iranian President

Gambian President Adama Barrow, who doubles as Chairman of Organisation Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has expressed sadness on the death of the Iranian President.

Raise was reported to have died in a helicopter crash on Sunday 19 May 2024.

"On behalf of #Gambians and Islamic Ummah #OIC, I join the Islamic Republic of Iran to mourn tragic death of H.E Ebrahim Raise, President of the Islamic Republic Iran, His FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian & others who lost their lives in shocking and devastating accident," Mr. Barrow twitted.

In a similar vein, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad expressed similar sentiment.

"It is with great sorrow and sadness that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad received news of the unfortunate and untimely death of His Excellency, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, His Excellency, Mr. Hossein Amirabdollahian, President and Minister of Foreign Affairs respectively of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the seven officials traveling with them in a helicopter on Sunday 19th May 2024.

During this moment of deep bereavement and national mourning, the Ministry on behalf of the Government and People of The Gambia extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Government and Brotherly People of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

May the love and support of those around provide comfort and strength as the Islamic Republic of Iran navigates through this profound losses. May Allah Subhanahuwa Ta' la give the entire Nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran especially, the bereaved families, the strength and fortitude to bear the temporary partings and grant the departed souls Jannatul Firdausi."