Nigeria: Drug Abuse - Goc Lauds Naowa 7div for Sensitizing Youths in Borno

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari Cantonment, Brigadier General Haruna Ibrahim, has commended officials and members of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) for organizing one-day sensitization lecture on curbing the menace of drug abuse among youths in barracks.

The GOC said drug addiction has become one of the curses of our times - a menace which threatens public health and results in the dissolution of human personality, promoting conditions for various forms of human degradation, whose consequences spread to crime and lawlessness in the society.

He disclosed this when he delivered a speech as Special Guest of Honour at the commemoration of International Day of the Boy - Child which took place at the NAOWA Secretariat Hall, Maiduguri on Saturday.

Ibrahim, while attributing the lingering crisis of Boko Haram terrorists to drug addiction, said most of the captured terrorists and recovery of their arms and ammunition in the bush by troops revealed contents of suspected drug -related substances which they use in perpetrating evils.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson NAOWA 7 Division, Mrs. Aisha Ibrahim, represented by the Head Teacher of NAOWA Model Primary School, Mrs Zara Mustapha, said the association will continue to give maximum support to the children in barracks, to ensure they grow and become useful to the society.

The Guest Lecturer, who is the Assistant Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Borno State Command, Mr. Sardauna Abdullahi, dwelt extensively on the dangers of drug addiction, and attendant consequences to the society.