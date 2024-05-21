Nigeria: Oleksandr Usyk Is Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, Beats Tyson Fury By Split Decision

Oleksandr Usyk did enough to earn a split decision victory in his fight with Tyson Fury on Sunday.

Two judges scored in his favour - 115-113 and 114-113 with the other giving it to Fury at 114-113.

Usyk's victory is boxing's first undisputed world heavyweight championship in 25 years, an unprecedented feat in the four-belt era.

Britain's Fury was the early aggressor but Usyk gradually took charge and the staggered "Gypsy King" was saved by the bell in the ninth round before recovering.

Usyk was undisputed at cruiserweight and he is now undisputed at heavyweight.

Tyson Fury who feels he won the fight says he is ready for a rematch in October.

Oleksandr Usyk wants that rematch too.

Usyk in reaction to the victory said: "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day.

"Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

The Ukranian joins the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since boxing recognised four major belts in the 2000s.

With the win, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion can legitimately claim to be the best of this era.

Britain's Lennox Lewis was the last man to unify the heavyweight belts -- three at the time -- after beating Evander Holyfield in 1999.