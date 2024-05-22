South Africa: Residents Decry Lack of Services in East London Village - South African News Briefs - May 22, 2024

Residents Decry Lack of Services in East London Village

Residents of Daniel-Siqalo West village, near East London, expressed frustration and amusement when ANC volunteers recently inquired about local challenges, reports News24. Despite repeated pleas for improved roads and reliable water, the community, led by ANC councilor Monde Mfene, feels neglected. Persistent water outages, poor road conditions, and lack of sanitation and electricity plague the village. Resident Lholho Sinkwana highlighted regular water shortages, and Sinekhaya Bosman criticized the inaccessibility of emergency services due to bad roads. Community activist Leonard Ncumbese accused the ANC of prioritizing votes over people’s needs. Councillor Mfene denied neglecting the village but deferred service-related complaints to the municipal spokesperson.

Democratic Alliance Pioneer James Selfe Dies

James Selfe, the former federal council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has passed away at the age of 68, reports News24. Selfe served the party for nearly two decades until stepping down in 2019 due to ill health. Throughout his career, he was instrumental in shaping the DA under various leaders, including Tony Leon, Helen Zille, and Mmusi Maimane. DA leader John Steenhuisen praised Selfe for his significant contributions to South African democracy, noting his role in refining the party's systems and participating in the creation of South Africa's democratic Constitution. Selfe's nearly 30-year parliamentary career included oversight of the justice system and spearheading the DA's legal battles against corruption. He was recognized for his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, which left a lasting legacy in the DA and South African politics. Selfe is survived by his wife Sheila and three daughters.

Comedian Leon Schuster Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Comedian Leon Schuster, who turned 73, has expressed gratitude for the messages and calls concerning his health, reports IOL. Schuster, known for his pranks, suffered a serious injury in August 2023 after falling from a van while filming 'Mr Bones 3,' leading to his first surgery and extensive physiotherapy. His recovery was setback by a second fall caused by confusion upon waking. Schuster described the pain and his current condition, emphasizing gratitude despite his struggles. Addressing false death rumors on Facebook, he thanked those who showed genuine concern. Schuster, now using a walking stick, faces another delicate surgery, contingent on losing 15kg to avoid further complications.

More South African news