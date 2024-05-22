Nigeria: Mosque Explosion - 'Take Steps Against Perpetrators' - Atiku Tells Kano Govt

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Kano State government to take steps and investigate the explosion at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

Atiku made this call in a statement via his verified X handle on Tuesday.

Recall that a 38-year-old- man, Shafi'u Abubakar, used a petrol bomb to set the mosque at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State on fire during the early morning prayers.

The Kano State Police Command confirmed on Friday that the death toll from the mosque explosion had risen to fifteen.

Reacting to the development, Atiku urged the state government to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice for such a heinous crime.

Atiku stated, "I am deeply saddened by the horrendous arson involving 23 people who were burnt alive while praying in a mosque at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

"This horrific killing of trapped worshippers, and indeed of any other innocent citizens, has no place in our society.

"I share my condolences with families who lost loved ones to this criminal act.

"While wishing the surviving victims a quick recovery, it is hoped that available medical resources will be deployed in their care.

"May Allah accept the souls of the victims, forgive their sins, and grant them eternity according to their beliefs.

"I urge the Kano State government and other relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is brought to book. -AA"