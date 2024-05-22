Nigeria: One Year After, No Sign Tinubu Will Achieve Lagos Feat - Salihu Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to make Nigerians believe he can achieve the Lagos feat, a year into his tenure.

Lukman, in a statement, on Tuesday said, "Painfully, against every expectation that President Asiwaju Tinubu will reignite the Lagos success story at national level, his government is more and more creating doubts in the minds of Nigerians about the prospect of resolving the country's challenges with incidences of policy missteps and reversals.

"As a result, crisis of insecurity has remained. Problems of inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the increase."

The APC chieftain lamented that after 25 years of democratic rule, Nigeria was yet to produce leaders that are predisposed to accommodating the interests of the citizenry.

In the statement titled, 'Illusive politics: What is to be done', Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), expressed displeasure that the "political mercenaries" who fought against Tinubu's election during the 2023 elections are now his strongest allies with free access.Lukman, however, noted that party loyalists who campaigned and stood by him have been "denied access and are being held in contempt."He added, "Failure of APC and its leadership since the time of former President Muhammadu Buhari to meet the expectations of Nigerians by delivering on campaign promises has debased the country's democracy and made a mockery of all the gains made as a nation."