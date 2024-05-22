Ghana: Health Minister Donates Bus, Ambulance to Two Health Institutions

The Ministry of Health will roll out an endowment fund to help alleviate the financial burden on patients.

The Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, announced this when he donated a 29-seater bus to the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital and an ambulance to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Monday in Accra.

Dr Okoe-Boye encouraged individuals and institutions to invest in community hospitals to serve patients in an efficient and timely manner and reduce total healthcare expenses.

He acknowledged the obstacles that health professionals encounter when travelling to provide care for communities and said the bus donated to the hospital was an effort to lessen such challenges.

He noted that hospitals abroad thrive due to the support they receive from both individuals and corporate entities, rather than relying solely on the government.