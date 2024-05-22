Ghana: Health Minister Donates Bus, Ambulance to Two Health Institutions

21 May 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong, ISD

The Ministry of Health will roll out an endowment fund to help alleviate the financial burden on patients.

The Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, announced this when he donated a 29-seater bus to the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital and an ambulance to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Monday in Accra.

Dr Okoe-Boye encouraged individuals and institutions to invest in community hospitals to serve patients in an efficient and timely manner and reduce total healthcare expenses.

He acknowledged the obstacles that health professionals encounter when travelling to provide care for communities and said the bus donated to the hospital was an effort to lessen such challenges.

He noted that hospitals abroad thrive due to the support they receive from both individuals and corporate entities, rather than relying solely on the government.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.