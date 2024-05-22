Ghana: Madina MP Adjudged Political Personality of the Year

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been adjudged the Outstanding Political Personality of the Year.

Conferred on him by the National Golden Excellence Awards, the recognition is in acknowledgement of Mr Sosu's stellar performance in introducing Private Member Bills to protect the vulnerable in society.

The first term MP has been at the forefront of Private Member Bills having introduced 17 so far with three being passed by Parliament and one receiving presidential assent.

"This award is testament to the dedication and hard work of not just myself but also to the team and supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey," Mr Sosu, the Ranking Member in the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee said.

According to him, "this recognition is not just about the past but also about the future. It serves as a reminder of the responsibilities we have to continue striving for progress, justice, and equality".

In a world where politics has become divisive, the lawmaker said he believed in the power of unity and collaboration; the two key mechanisms which has contributed to the milestone his office has achieved over the last three and half years.

The three passed Private Member Bills of Mr Sosu are Criminal and Other Offences (Amendment) Act 1960 (Act 29) to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Act, 1962 (Act 105) to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty; and Witchcraft Act to criminalize the declaration, accusation, labelling and naming of persons as a witches.

Others pending before the House are the Bill to provide compensation for wrongful arrest, detention, prosecution and incarceration; Bill to amend the Legal Professions Act, 1960 (Act 32) to restructure the Ghana School of Law and redefine the functions of the General Legal Council.

Also, there is the Bill to ensure five percent mandatory minimum employment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in all public and private sector Institutions in Ghana, and a Bill to achieve clean air and address the increasing threat of climate change, and Bill to reduce the twenty per cent import duty imposed on menstrual hygiene and related products amongst others.

These Bills, Mr Sosu said form part of efforts to ensure the realization of a more just, free and fair society for all.

"I am even more fortified to fight until all the legislative interventions aimed at protection of the vulnerable in Madina and Ghana see the light of day, whether in this Parliament or the future Parliament.

"I am committed to serving with integrity, empathy, and an unwavering dedication to the principles of justice for all and injustice to none.

"Let us continue to work together, across party lines and ideologies, to build a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow for all," he rallied.