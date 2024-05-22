Nigeria: Atiku, Obi United By Mutual Desperation - APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are united by mutual desperation.

The APC in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said their "restless drift" in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only "belie the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations".

Daily Trust reports that a recent visit by Obi to Atiku and other top opposition leaders in Abuja has heightened speculations of a possible alliance or merger of their political parties in the build up to the 2027 elections.

The statements reads in part, "What is unclear, however, is whether Obi would make a comeback to Atiku's PDP or whether Atiku would dump his PDP and seek rehabilitation in Obi's Labour Party or whether both men would abandon PDP and Labour, altogether, and sojourn into the political wilderness of Professor Pat Utomi's mega party.

"News of Peter Obi's return to the PDP would be hardly surprising. His reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku's track record as a veteran political wanderer. News of Atiku joining the Labour Party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well established reputation as the country's most itinerant politician.

"For now, Utomi's mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men. Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu's focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.

"President Bola Tinubu embodies character, vision, tenacity and doggedness required to deliver a resurgent Nigeria of stable growth and development. The administration's bold economic policy reforms and massive infrastructural uptake have already shattered historic barriers to growth, and paved the way for steady progress and development."

"We urge Nigerians to stand fast in their invaluable support of our great party and President Bola Tinubu's determined commitment to deliver a stronger, secure and more prosperous country for us all."