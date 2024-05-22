Nigeria: Attack On Soldiers - Banex Plaza Shut for Investigation - Army

The Nigerian Army has said the closure of Banex Plaza in Wuse II of Abuja was for extensive investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the unwarranted attack on soldiers in uniform by a group of traders at the business centre.

The unarmed soldiers were attacked on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Banex Plaza by yet-to-be identified persons following a dispute over phone sale.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, said a swift intervention by soldiers and policemen on internal security duties salvaged the situation and rescued the attacked personnel from being lynched by the hoodlums.

He reiterated that the soldiers attacked "were unarmed, did not engage in any form of aggression, and posed no threat to anyone."

He, therefore, added that the cruel treatment meted out to them was entirely unwarranted and unjustifiable."

He explained that military authorities in response to the unfortunate incident, convened a meeting with the management of Banex Plaza to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act by temporarily shutting down activities in the plaza to ensure that the hoodlums who have been using the Banex neighborhood as a sanctuary to pose a security threat to the Federal Capital Territory were apprehended.

"This, is in furtherance of the need for extensive investigation to be conducted at the scene to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of this mayhem.

"This investigation ultimately aims at ensuring the security of the Federal Capital Territory and to prevent such unwarranted attacks on our personnel and other security operatives, as has been observed in other areas, such as the unfortunate attack in Okuama.

"The Nigerian Army will equally ensure that it diligently investigates the circumstances surrounding the presence of the personnel at the plaza and the attack that ensued.

Nonetheless, such acts of violence against personnel are not only condemnable, but could degenerate to a breakdown of law and order, orchestrating threats to national security," he said.

He called on members of the public to exercise caution and restraint in dealing with military personnel and other security operatives, especially when they are in uniform.

He added that there are well established channels through which grievances or misconduct by personnel could be reported to the appropriate authorities.

He reiterated that the channels should be utilized to maintain order and respect for those who serve and protect the nation.