Ghana Is Facing Severe Pain and Suffering - Archbishop Duncan-Williams

The revered preacher said the alarming rate at which healthcare workers are departing, leaving behind a severely understaffed and overstretched healthcare system, and raised concerns about the implications for the nation's health and wellbeing.

According to the Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Ghana's healthcare system is facing a crisis, with a massive brain drain of medical professionals leaving the country.

"There's too much pain and suffering and all our doctors and nurses are leaving," Archbishop Duncan-Williams said.

He said this during a meeting with National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama and the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, 20 May 2024.

In the lead-up to the 7 December 2024 elections, the preacher urged Ghana to learn from the experiences of other African countries and avoid a similar path of political unrest.

The Archbishop thanked Mahama for the shared vision and hinted that he's got a lot of unanswered questions.

"We have a lot of concerns and we are looking for the opportunity where will present certain questions to His Excellency and your party to give us some answers because there are a lot of unanswered questions on our minds as stakeholders looking at the state of our country for the past 67 years, we believe that we should be in a better place than we are today."

He cautions against underestimating the potential for Ghanaians to engage in violent behaviour, citing past instances of unrest and bloodshed in 1979 and 1981, and warning that similar conflicts could erupt again if political tensions are not managed carefully.

"May I say this that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle and doesn't like trouble. It's not true, because I saw what happened in 79 and 81 and they were Ghanaians and some of the violence and murders and unrest in a certain part of this country like what's going on in Bawku and other places, they are all Ghanaians, and if we don't manage things well and we have this mentality and thinking that any party can do whatever they want to do and the Ghanaian will accept it, and the Ghanaian will live for it, you might be playing with fire, make no mistake," he added.

He further noted that desperation breeds danger and this is especially true when people are consumed by anger and hopelessness, leading to a reckless disregard for consequences.

"Because when people are desperate and angry, they don't care about what happens. Angry and desperate people are very dangerous to manage and deal with, and demons come into town and possess people. Maybe, you will know because when demons enter a person, it doesn't care about your tribe or your citizenship," he said.

He concluded by reiterating the unanswered questions that remain on his mind and believed that his fellow clergy members are likely to have similar questions and concerns that need to be addressed.

"So, I think that Mr former President and your party should be very much aware of some of these things. I wouldn't say much but I have a lot of questions I want to personally ask and I believe that all the members of the clergy have a lot of unanswered questions that we want to put to you, and to find and have some answers, so that we know how to educate our congregation going forward," he ended.