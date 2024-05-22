Ghana: Police Files Injunction to Stop #DumsorMustStop Protest

Despite the police's concerns, the organizers maintained that the endpoint (Revolution Square) was a reasonable distance from Jubilee House and the planned end time was not an issue.

Yvonne Nelson's '#DumsorMustStop' vigil, a protest against Ghana's unreliable power supply, is facing a legal challenge as the police seek a court order to prevent it from taking place.

The police's injunction application follows a prior request by the Accra Regional Police Command for the organizers to alter the protest venue, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Despite the police's concerns, the organizers maintained that the endpoint (Revolution Square) was a reasonable distance from Jubilee House and the planned end time was not an issue.

As required by law, Yvonne Nelson's team met with the Ghana Police Service to announce the upcoming protest, but the police disagreed with the suggested route, particularly the endpoint at Revolution Square, which is near the secure area of Jubilee House. They also had issues with the planned midnight finish.

As a result, the police have taken legal action, invoking the Public Order Act, to obtain an injunction against the protest

This case is scheduled to be heard in the High Court on May 24, 2024.

Yvonne Nelson, who spearheaded a similar protest in 2015, claims that the recurring power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor,' are having a detrimental impact on her business ventures.