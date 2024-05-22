Nigeria: Another Chinese Expatriate 'Kills' Nigerian Who Rejected Love Advances

Ocheze Ogbonna, a female crane operator at Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala-Obuzor in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, has been allegedly killed by a Chinese national who wanted to be in a relationship with her.

According to the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Chris Nkwonta, Ogbonna died after the Chinese expatriate working at the Inner Galaxy Steel Company located in Umuahala-Obuzor pushed her down from the crane for rejecting his love advances.

The development comes after Frank Geng Quarong, a Chinese man, killed his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari, for walking out of their relationship.

Quarong had claimed that after spending N60 million on her in the two years they dated, she abandoned him.

"Besides huge amounts of money I used to spend on her, I used to take her out to places like Bristol Palace and Central Hotel to eat food. I bought her house worth N4 million, a car worth N10 million. N18 million as capital to start business, and spent N500,000 worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building," he had told a court in Kano.

He added that he bought her gold wears worth N5 million, N6 million to go and process her certificate at Sokoto University and N1 million to install the solar system in their house.

Meanwhile, the Federal lawmaker has expressed deep sadness over the death of his constituent, Ocheze, describing the alleged action of the Chinese expatriate as wicked.

While maintaining that his constituency is known for peace, the federal lawmaker demanded justice for the victim.

"Miss Ocheze Ogbonna's death orchestrated by a Chinese expatriate is a gross abuse of the rules of engagement and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life and an affront on their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor and the peace loving people of Ukwa West Local Government Area."

"This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that the Chinese expatriates operating in Nigeria do not have regard for human lives and must be called to order immediately to avert the breakdown of law and order.

"I strongly condemn the dastardly act and brutal killing of late Miss Ocheze Ogbonna by the Chinese expatriate who has been identified as Mr Power.

"I hereby call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, the Honourable Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to ensure that the culprit, who I understand is being shielded by the security agents, is brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law," he said in a statement.