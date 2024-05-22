Nigeria, Benin Republic Move to Deepen Trade Ties

Nigerian officials, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held discussions with high-level delegations from the Benin Republic on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to enhance free trade, commerce, and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

Tuggar said President Tinubu and President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic had ordered the consultative forum to strengthen social and economic ties and expand trade between the citizens of both nations.

According to the meeting, held at the Segbana border post in Benin Republic, focused on revitalizing the border crossing between Tsamiya in Nigeria and Anguwar Sule Wata in Benin Republic through infrastructural development.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, said the meeting aimed to promote regional integration established by the two presidents.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi expressed gratitude to both presidents for facilitating the free flow of trade and transportation of goods between the two countries, benefiting border communities and residents through economic activities and social interactions.