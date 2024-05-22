Nigeria: Atiku, Obi, United By Mutual Desperation - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the recent meeting between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, only signals unity through mutual desperation.

Recall that following the meeting of the duo last week, speculation over a potential coalition to oust the ruling party out of power in 2027 began to gain momentum, with several chieftains of the ruling party expressing concerns that the coalition, if allowed to materialised, could be a major issue for the APC ahead of 2027.

But the APC, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Atiku and Obi's "restless drift" in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belies the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.

"What is unclear, however, is whether Obi would make a comeback to Atiku's PDP or whether Atiku would dump his PDP and seek rehabilitation in Obi's Labour Party, or whether both men would abandon PDP and Labour altogether and sojourn into the political wilderness of Professor Pat Utomi's mega party.

"For now, Utomi's mega party remains a figment, with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men. Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu's focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation," the statement read in part.