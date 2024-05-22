Nigeria: 270 Unclaimed Infant Corpses for Mass Burial in Edo

The Coordinator, Mortuary Services, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr Ehizogie Egbeobauwaye Adeyemi, has disclosed that the hospital will conduct a mass burial for 270 corpses if the owners fail to claim them within the next six weeks.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Adeyemi gave the breakdown of the corpses as 201 infants and 69 adults.

According to her, UBTH's management had in a statement gave six weeks ultimatum to the owners of the corpses to claim them.

She said, "The 201 infants have been in the hospital since 2023 and 69 adults since April 2021 to December 2022."

She said the hospital tried to contact the addresses and phone numbers provided by the owners of the corpses to the hospital but were no longer reachable or valid.

"At the expiration of the six weeks ultimatum, the hospital would conduct a mass burial for the unclaimed corpses if the owners failed to claim them," she said.