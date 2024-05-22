Nigeria: It's Time to End Godfatherism, I'll Succeed Obaseki - ADC Candidate

THE African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said that its candidate in the September 21 governorship election, Derek Izedonmwen, is the real successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki and not the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Asue Ighodalo who it claimed has been in government for the past 16 years and has nothing to offer.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the party in Edo South Senatorial District in Benin City, Izedonmwen said that it was very inappropriate for Governor Obaseki to attempt to handover the reins of power to his acolyte, who has been a member of the Edo State Economic Team in the last 16 years.

He said Edo State was not for sale, adding that he will not accept a situation where a political godfather sees the governance of the state as his birthright, which can be passed over to his godson after completing his term.

He said: "We don't have godfathers. We'll serve the people. I want to be in government to empower Edo people and not just for the title. They see Edo as a birthright, which should be given to somebody who has been an adviser in the last 16 years. Edo State is not for sale.

"My vision is to rapidly industrialize our state, transforming it into Nigeria's entrepreneurial hub. An Edo state that is secure and bustling with innovation; a state where businesses flourish, and opportunities abound. This vision is not just a dream; it's a necessity that is achievable and a promise of a brighter future for all.

Flanked by the State Chairman, Mr. Ken Odion; State Woman Leader, Mrs. Faith Ebodaghe and a host of others, Engr. Izedonmwen kicked against money politics.

He said that there is no way the ADC can outspend the APC and PDP, both of which he alleged have billions of ill-gotten wealth and advised the party faithful not to despair but to collect the money, which he insisted is theirs and vote ADC, predicting that he will triumph in the election.

He promised to give key positions to women in his cabinet if he wins the election, adding that women are good managers of homes, who deserve a special bureau along with youths to take care of their affairs.