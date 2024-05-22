West Africa: Mali, Niger, B/Faso Absent As Ecowas Parliament Mulls Mediation Committee

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament, yesterday mulled the appointment of an ad hoc mediation committee to get Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso absent at the extraordinary session, to rescind their decision on membership of the parliament.

The first deputy speaker of ECOWAS parliament, Senator Barau Jibrin, stated this during the opening of the 2024 second extraordinary session of the 6th legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament in Kano.

Senator Barau, who doubles as the deputy senate president of the Nigerian red chamber, called for strong collaboration between the community's parliament and other ECOWAS institutions to promote democracy, strengthen security and advance development in the sub-region.

He said: "There is a compelling need to build strong collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and undertake joint initiatives aimed at strengthening regional security and advancing development.

"While it is true that each institution has its unique prerogative, the fact remains that there exist cross-cutting issues that are best addressed with enhanced collaboration among the community institutions.

"As the Parliament looks towards facilitating the promotion of democracy, checks and balances, as well as accountability in the ECOWAS Community, having a strong ECOWAS Parliament is indispensable.

"I have had the esteemed honour of leading this parliament for barely two months and I have concluded that much needs to be done in terms of asserting the independence of the Parliament in the exercise of its important roles of parliamentary oversight and representation.

