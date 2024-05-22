Nigeria: Although Not Election Period Yet, We're Working to Secure Tinubu's Reelection - Ganduje

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday, said while it was not election period yet, the party's leadership was already working to secure President Bola Tinubu's second term for consolidation.

Ganduje spoke in Abuja at the APC Professionals Forum Policy Roundtable Conference on "Asiwaju Score Card Series". He praised the Tinubu leadership and said Nigeria was on the path of progress, with ongoing reforms across key sectors of the economy.

Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, in the Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, who was also at the event, said the programmes and policies of the administration of Tinubu were focused on what worked best for the country, given its present circumstances.

The APC chairman, who spoke about the intentions of the APC, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was working to reinvigorate the party to get new state governors come 2027.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of APC to set new standards and benchmarks in the nation's democratic sphere, stating that the party is "reinvigorating itself to ensure that success across board in future elections".

Ganduje stated, "Even though it is not yet an election period, we are reinvigorating that party to ensure that come 2027, we will retain and get new governors, as well as Mr President to secure another mandate to continue with his government's policies and programmes.

"We are gradually restructuring our party into a truly grassroots progressive party. We have directed our state chapters to liaise with their respective governors and other stakeholders to ensure that we have full-fledged, functional offices in every political ward and state to enable our members across the country to have symbolic representation in their neighbourhood.

"This measure will ensure that party activities are rolled out all year round, not during political campaigning and elections only."

The APC national chairma said the NWC had also constituted a committee that would reconcile all aggrieved party members, and such committees would be established at the state, local government and ward levels.

On his part, Modibbo declared, "Every country's journey is distinct. Every country is shaped by its economic history and challenges. We respect the efforts of other nations, but we are focused on what works best for Nigeria."

He said the eight-point agenda of the Tinubu administration provided a clear framework for its policies and programmes, even as he outlined core areas of concentration.

These, he said, included driving "job creation, economic growth, food security, poverty eradication, access to capital, the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, and inclusive development.

"These initiatives are not just plans on paper; they are actions being implemented to create tangible improvements in the lives of everyday Nigerians.

"Similarly, we are also focused on reducing unemployment and underemployment through various initiatives, including the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises, and the Expanded National MSME Clinics. These programs are designed to create more job opportunities and foster economic inclusivity.

"This initiative will empower our youth and ensure that they have the resources needed to succeed, and I assure you that the policy is in place to offer interventions to vulnerable or disadvantaged Nigerians without discrimination or favouritism".

Chairman, Board of Trustees, of APC Professionals Forum, Dr Isa Yuguda, said the roundtable was organised to take stock of the first year of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda under the banner of the Asiwaju scorecard series.

Citing examples across different sectors, including the oil and gas industry, Yuguda said Tinubu had been vindicated in his insistence on removal of subsidy on petrol.

He explained, "Indeed, the president has today been proved right with the manner petrol importation has gone down by 50 per cent since June 2023 and it is almost certain to go down more in a few months when the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery begins to produce PMS locally as well as the impending resumption of production at the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries."