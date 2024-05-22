Nigerian Idol - Theatre Week Ends On High Note, Live Show Underway

Some lucky contestants have qualified for the live show.

It has been an exciting couple of weeks on Nigerian Idol with a mix of hilarious and impressive auditions.

After sifting through thousands of hopefuls, the top 10 are about to emerge, as the live shows begin on 26 May.

While nine contestants have successfully secured spots in the live show, the final spot for the 10th contestant still needs to be decided. Viewers now have the opportunity to vote and determine who makes it between Japh Kenti and Lammy and to join the live show lineup.

After surviving the auditions and Theatre Week, which consisted of duet battles and a final performance, the top nine contestants were revealed; they will battle it out, performing for a live audience next Sunday.

In the last episode, a familiar face like Obi Asika appeared on the show instead of Omawumi as a judge for the episode. Additionally, past winners such as Victory Gbakara and Progress appeared on the show to provide advice from their own experiences.

Top 10

The first contestant to make it to the top 10 was Chioma, who delivered a stellar performance during her solo audition with Jennifer Hudson's hit song, 'If This Isn't Love.'

After working hard for an excellent performance, her talent shone through once again, securing her a well-deserved spot among the top 10 contenders.

The second top 10 contestant was Mira Clear, who had dreamt of making it to the Nigerian Idol live shows. She delivered a performance of Bob Marley and the Wailers' song, 'No Woman No Cry', and secured a spot.

David Garland did not only impress the judges by successfully pulling off a pink suit, but his excellent solo performance of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' earned him a stop on the top 10.

As the selection process continued, only seven spots remained, and many talented hopefuls had their dreams of making the top 10 cut short as their journey abruptly ended. The moments were heartbreaking. Contestants like Mikki, a platinum ticket winner and others like Tari, Sapphire Whinnas, Teddy, Alfred Greatness, and many others reluctantly bid the show farewell.

The positive streak continued with Lady Ruth, Stevie, who left a teaching career in pursuit of success in the music industry, Maio, who gave a performance that earned him a standing ovation from Ric Hassani, Gracia, and Jennifer Igomu, who got beyond a birthday cake from the judges but also a well-deserved pass to the top 10.

Each one blew the judges away with their vocals and performances, earning them a spot on the live show.

Chima, a platinum ticket winner determined to surpass the disappointments of the previous season, also made it to the top 10. The judges were impressed by his performance of Giveon's Stuck on You, and Chima secured a coveted spot in the top 10, a step closer to his dreams. He had redeemed himself after failing to make the top 10 last season.

Goodbyes

Sadly, we cannot say the same for some other contestants. The Nigerian idol season 9 journey ended for Japheth, a platinum ticket winner. Due to their not-so-great performances, Dakor, Victor Annie, JayB, and Sammie Voice.

The battle for the final spot came down to Japh Kenti and Lammy. Japh performed Mario's Let Me Love You, while Lammy performed Teni's Case like never before. Both contestants tried to prove they had what it took to make the last contestant on the top 10 list. With only one slot remaining, the decision is now left in the hands of the show's viewers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Viewers will vote to decide who will make the 10th spot, and the winner will be announced during the next episode, which will be the live show. To vote, viewers can visit either the Africa Magic website or mobile site or use the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to vote for who they believe has what it takes to make it as the 10th contestant in the top 10 between Japh and Lammy. Voting is free.

The contestants who have earned their place in the live show through talent, perseverance, and sheer determination are Chioma, Mira Clear, David Garland, Lady Ruth, Stevie, Maio, Gracia, Jennifer Igomu, Chima, Japh Kenti, and Lammy.

As the live shows are set to begin, viewers can enjoy live performances every Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151, GOtv channel 12) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) from 7 pm.