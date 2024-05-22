Nigeria: Burna Boy Set to Make Filmmaking Debut With 'Three Cold Dishes'

Burna Boy is about to debut his first ever screen play and it promises to be explosive and educative.

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is about to make his Nollywood producing debut with the upcoming movie "Three Cold Dishes."

The film, which tackles issues related to sex trafficking, was produced by Black Mic, Martian Network, Asurf Films, Alma Productions, and Ifind. The "Last Last" hitmaker, who along with his mother Bose Ogulu, co-founded Spaceship Films, will serve as executive producer.

Set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin and Côte d'Ivoire, the film's plot reportedly follows three teenagers who were sold into the sex trade by people they trusted. They team up 13 years later to take revenge on the men who took away their innocence.

The film directed by Asurf Oluseyi, features a cast of Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards as well as some Ivorian and Senegalese actors. The film began production in April 2023, with a release date yet to be announced.

The Grammy award-winning singer's venture into the film industry is a part of Black Mic Mac's new slate, which was introduced by industry veteran Pape Boye and Logical Pictures last year. This initiative aims to champion African and Middle Eastern talent by showcasing a diverse lineup of films and television series.