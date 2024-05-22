Nigeria: Momoh, Shell Md Meet On Challenges of Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta

22 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has hosted the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, where they had strategic talks on challenges in the Niger Delta.

The meeting focused on issues critical to Nigeria and Shell, including the development of the Niger Delta, environmental performance, and the persistent challenge of crude oil theft.

At the discussions, Minister Momoh acknowledged the government's ongoing efforts to combat oil theft, a significant issue affecting the region's stability and economic prospects.

He emphasized the ministry's dedication to promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta, highlighting initiatives aimed at resolving disputes between local communities and oil companies.

The Minister in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, was quoted as saying, "The Ministry of Niger Delta Development is committed to ensuring peace and progress in the region.

"We are actively encouraging the resolution of conflicts between communities and the oil companies operating here. I urge all oil companies to join us in prioritizing peace and harmony in their interactions with host communities."

On his part the MD of Shell Nigeria, Mr. Okunbor addressed recent rumors suggesting that Shell might be withdrawing from Nigeria, particularly in light of the company's sale of shares in SPDC.

He clarified that Shell remains committed to Nigeria, explaining that the company is refocusing its investments towards deep-water and gas projects, with significant new investments planned for these sectors.

"Shell is not leaving Nigeria," assured Mr. Okunbor, "we are realigning our investment strategy to concentrate on deep-water and gas. Shell will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to foster peace and development in the communities where we operate."

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration for the benefit of the Niger Delta region, ensuring that development projects are carried out efficiently and sustainably.

