Liberia: China Announces Dozens of Projects

The People's Republic of China, through its Embassy accredited to Liberia, has announced several projects that could boost the country's development efforts.

The projects were announced Tuesday, 21 May 2024, in Monrovia during a reception dinner organized by the Chinese Embassy.

The dinner was organized under the theme: "Keeping in Mind the Original Aspiration of China-Liberia Relations to Move Forward Together."

During the dinner, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu disclosed that they will continue to advance engagement at all levels and in all areas.

According to Ambassador Yin, China is willing to strengthen the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative and President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's ARREST agenda and continuously expand China-Liberia practical cooperation.

Since President Boakai took office, Amb. Yin said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Boakai maintained close communications.

Ambassador Yin further indicated that under the strong leadership and strategic guidance of both Presidents, China-Liberia relations are entering a new stage and opening new development opportunities.

Looking ahead, he said China is ready to work with the Liberian side to seize opportunities and move forward together.

"In particular, China is willing to renew [the] China-Liberia Maritime Agreement and will work with the Liberian side to implement a number of projects."

He named the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) upgrade and expansion project, the Fingerprint Examination Lab, and the two Overpass Bridges on Tubman Boulevard.

He further named the National Clinical Diagnostic and Treatment Lab at the 14 Military Hospital and 7th terms of technical assistance project of bamboo and rattan weaving and vegetable planting.

He stated that they will strive to promote practical cooperation in various fields and that China is making every effort to advance the Chinese path to modernization.

Rather than pursuing modernization alone, they look forward to working with other countries to achieve modernization together.

The Chinese envoy indicated that China is moving towards its second centenary goal, and Africa is also accelerating towards the beautiful vision described in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Under the new situation, he suggested that it's good to remember their original aspirations, create a favorable environment for their respective development visions, continue to promote China-Liberia cooperation to achieve new results and write a new chapter of China-Liberia friendship.

At the same time, China is willing to explore new cooperation with Liberia in agriculture, economy, trade, education, and other fields.

"We will strengthen communication and cooperation with the Liberian side on international and regional issues," said Amb. Yin.

"The international situation is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the world is facing various major problems and challenges."

"China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Liberian side to uphold multilateralism, to participate in global governance, to safeguard the common interests of the "Global South" and to build a community with a shared future for mankind jointly," he stated.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia held an evening reception dinner graced by several past and current government officials.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, responding to Ambassador Yin's pronouncement, expressed appreciation and excitement over the willingness and interest in improving China-Liberia relations through development.

She assured him of Liberia's commitment to the "One China Policy" which seeks to demonstrate respect for sovereignty and non-interference, adding that this remains unchanged.

"China has proven to be a reliable and trusted friend to Liberia. Liberia and China have witnessed important accomplishments and tangible progress in our friendship since re-establishment in 2003," she recalled.

"We want to thank President Xi Jinping and you, Amb. Yin, for helping us unlock our developmental dreams," said Minister Gray.