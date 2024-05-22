Liberia: Boakai's Arrest Program Gains Momentum

Upon taking on the presidency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai told the Liberian people and the world that the government's transformative agenda including agriculture, road, rule of law, education sanitation, and Tourism will be fully implemented commencing with his hundred days in office.

True to the Liberia leader's assertion, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture has boosted significant achievements in the agriculture sector within its first one hundred days.

According to the government, it has conducted the National Agricultural Census with the completion of data collection highlighting that the data analysis is ongoing. The government further drafted the National Agriculture Development Plan that is awaiting validation, with it securing budgetary Seed Money as Counterpart funding for the creation of the Agriculture and Enterprise Development Bank.

The Government through its vision to improve the agriculture sector disclosed that the Food Security Strategy is at a 95% completion rate. The government further asserted that it launched and began the cultivation on the University of Liberia Farm for the sole purpose of feeding students, generating income, and for practical training and research.

The Government appropriated US$23,488,543 for the successful implementation of the plan. The recalling and resubmission of the FY2024 National Budget delayed the implementation of key 100-Days deliverables.

The total number of interventions in the 100-Day Action Plan is 87 percent. There are 20 funded interventions constituting 23 percent of the total while the remaining 67 interventions are routine, representing 77 percent. The status of the interventions is either completed, ongoing, or pending. The ongoing and completed constitute the progress made so far. The report combines the completed and ongoing interventions because some interventions such as road maintenance, and drainage, and sewage cleaning are ongoing. Therefore, the combined number of completed and ongoing interventions is 64 which constitutes74 percent of the total interventions; while the remaining 20 interventions represent 26 percent are pending.

The pending routine interventions were delayed because the government was still being constituted, delays due to the recalling of the budget, and funding constraints. These are being prioritized for completion.

