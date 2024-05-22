West Africa: Liberia Begins Wafu U20 Campaign On Winning Note

Monrovia — The Women's U-20 National Football Team of Liberia kicked off their WAFU Zone 'A' Women's Cup campaign on a positive note with a 2-0 win over Guinea on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Senegal.

The Lone Star ladies secured their first three points of the tournament with a convincing victory, courtesy of goals from Erica Parson and Patience Kawolo.

Both teams started the match impressively but could not find the opener after several missed attempts. The Guineans had the chance to take the lead but failed to capitalize on their opportunities in the early stages of the match.

The Liberian team, coached by Famata Dean, had their share of opportunities in the first half but struggled in front of goal, resulting in a goalless first half.

After the break, the Liberian girls mounted pressure on their Guinean counterparts and were rewarded with two goals in the second half. Erica Parson and Patience Kawolo both found the back of the net in a fascinating fashion.

Liberia will now need a win in their second game to seal their qualification for the next round of the competition. They will continue their journey on Thursday, May 23, against Sierra Leone, and will end the group stage with a clash against Mauritania.

Lone Star head coach Famata Dean, prior to her team's departure from Liberia, told FrontPage Africa that she is confident in her girls qualifying from the group stage. She said her team's preparation had been good and, with the type of players on the team, she would make a name for Liberia in Senegal because the girls are determined to go far in the tournament.

Edwinline Decontee Jackson was very instrumental in Liberia's 2-0 win over Guinea. The skillful Liberian attacker was voted Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, Liberian attacking midfielder Louise Brown has departed Liberia to join the U-20 Women's National Team for the 2024 WAFU Zone-A in Senegal. Brown, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, played for the Women's U-17 team in the 2024 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers and scored in both legs to help the U-17 team advance to the last qualification round of the competition.

Coach Famata Dean requested the Liberia Football Association to arrange Brown's ticket to join the U-20 team in Senegal due to her potential to turn games around, and the request was accepted by the technical director and the LFA.