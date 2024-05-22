Nigeria Customs Seizes Illicit Drugs Allegedly Bound for Bandits in Kaduna

The illicit drugs, valued at N167.5 million, were concealed in motor spare parts

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted illicit drugs allegedly being taken to bandits operating in Saminaka forest in Kaduna State.

The comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, of the agency, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said officers seized 58,740 sachets of tramadol and 48,000 ampules of Anelgin during an operation conducted in the Saminaka/Nimbiya/Kafanchan axis on 2 May.

Mr Shuaibu said the drugs, valued at N167.5 million, were concealed in motor spare parts and were found by vigilant customs officers.

"These drugs we believed are on their way to be delivered to bandits in Saminaka forest, but our men intercepted them," he said.

"One suspect has been arrested in connection with the intercepted items and is currently under investigation," he said.

In addition to the drug seizure, Customs Zone B also confiscated donkey bones and meat, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of approximately N3 billion.

This operation led to the arrest of four suspects who were transporting the contraband, he said.

Mr Shuaibu highlighted the government's concerns regarding the preservation of endangered species, citing Nigeria's commitment to international conventions aimed at preventing their extinction.

The seized items also included contraband goods, such as vehicles, foreign rice, petroleum products, clothing, and household items.

The total DPV of the confiscated items, according to the comptroller is N3,175,084,217.75.

Mr Shuaibu said his officers are ever ready to ensure that the country is protected from the illegal activities of smugglers.