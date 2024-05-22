Nigeria: Customs Intercepts Trucks Load of Donkey Products, Others, Arrests 4

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ' B" of the Nigerian Customs has intercepted trucks load of illegal donkey meat and bones, hard drugs and other illegal goods with a Duty Paid Value of over N3 billion.

Comptroller of the Zone ' B' Federal Operations Unit,Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu while briefing the media on the activities of the Unit from 17th April to 17th May 2024 in Kaduna on Tuesday,said of great importance is the interception of the illegal products of donkey perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements with no regard for the lives and preservation of endangered species like the donkey which is near extinction.

"It is therefore with a personal sense of sadness to announce that our officers and men on two separate occasions, impounded consignments of donkey bones and donkey meat, respectively, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of about Three Billion Naira," he said.

According to him, "on April 25, 2024, operatives of the Unit acting on credible intelligence intercepted One (1) Truck with Registration Number GGE 526 XL along Sokoto/Gusau Road in Zamfara State conveying illicit goods which were brought to Kaduna for further examination.

Upon careful examination the truck was discovered to be conveying 750 sacks of donkey bones. The DPV for the donkey bones was estimated at Two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N2, 363,500,000.00) only.It would interest you to know that One (1) suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure."

"Again on May 5, 2024 at about 0310hrs, the operatives of the Unit intercepted Two (2) Canter Trucks carrying Dried Donkey Meat along Kontagora - Tegina Road in Niger State. After 100% physical examination the trucks were found to contain 860 sacks of Dried Donkey meat. Three (3) suspects were also arrested in connection with the seizure."

He said the illegal trading clearly contravened Section 55 (1) paragraph c and i (1) of the NCS Act 2023 which says that "Import and Exports shall where applicable be subject to prohibitions and restrictions relating to: (c) The protection of the health and life of humans, animals, or plants; (i) Controlled goods imported or exported in line with relevant International laws, conventions and agreements (1) relevant International laws, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Comptroller Shuaibu explained that government is concerned that donkeys are part of rare animals that are being driven towards extinction by activities of unscrupulous elements, and Nigeria is signatory to the international convention for the continued prevention of endangering these species.

"Therefore, the Unit and indeed the Nigeria Customs Service will not and cannot fold its hand and allow this illegal trade to continue to take place."

"Another concern is the seizure of 58,740 sachets of tramadol and 48,000 ampules of Anelgin injection that was arrested by the operatives of the Unit on the 2nd of May 2024 at about 1130hrs along Saminaka/Nimbiya/Kafanchan axis of Kaduna state. These illicit drugs were neatly concealed with motor spare parts but our eagle eye was able to catch up with them. The DPV of these illicit drugs is One Hundred and Sixty-Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N167,500.00) only."

"Other items intercepted by the Unit within the period under review include the following: 12 vehicles (means of conveyance)

174 Bags of Foreign Rice (50 kg each)

234 Jerry cans of PMS (25 litres each)

109 bales of second hand clothing

367 cartons of Spaghetti ,50 cartons of Macaroni ,47 Jerry cans of foreign vegetable oil. Other items arrested are:

6 sacks of used shoes ,100 sacks of snuff

30 bags of foreign sugar (25kg each)

2,255 cartons of herbicide chemical

10 cartons of foreign couscous

235 Bags of Foreign flour (25kg each) and

over 100 cartons of general goods."

"The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items is Three Billion, One Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Eighty Four Thousand Naira, Two Hundred and Seventeen Naira and Seventy-Five Kobo (N 3,175,084,217.75) only."

"Let me at this point say that the officers and men of the Unit are focused, committed and prepared to continue to carry out their assignments with utmost sense of courtesy and unwavering professionalism."

" The success we are showcasing today is therefore a demonstration of our collective determination to continue to carry out our duty with undivided attention, and without fear or favour. Those who wish to try our resolve should have a rethink as we shall be unsparing in implementing the laws and policy directives of the Federal Government as directed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team."

"Anti-smuggling initiative is fast going beyond old traditional physical measures, the NCS has sharpened its skill in intelligence gathering through improved information technology kits. The era of exclusively mounting checkpoint is long gone, as our Enforcement Unit are up to date in the deployment of ICT assisted intelligence gathering and strategies to achieve our mandate."

" Let me use this medium to update the general public about the suspect arrested for impersonation in Sokoto, the law has taken its course on him. I want to specially appreciate the leadership of the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command of the Service and the Customs Police Unit for their continued efforts in assisting the Unit to take the Service to greater height," he said.