Nigeria: 'I'm Now Evangelist for Christ' - Okupe Reveals More On Battle With Cancer

A former presidential spokesperson of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has revealed his battle with cancer.

Okupe, in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, also revealed his weight loss journey.

The former presidential aide said he is now an ordained evangelist for Jesus Christ.

He added that his main job henceforth will be evangelism.

Okupe said, "This is the second time I'm beating cancer, the first time was 16 years ago, which was prostrate and this time it was the soft tissues of my right shoulders.

"In all these, I bear witness to God and Jesus Christ, I'm a testimony to the fact that there is nothing the Lord God Jehovah can't do. From now on, I have become an evangelist and a witness for Christ," he added.

Speaking on his weight loss journey, Okupe said, "It's part in part, the first problem was cancer I had and the chemotherapy makes you lose appetite, you have nausea, and even as you sustain for several months, you lose weight.

"When I started chemotherapy, I was 127kg, and then I came down to 97kg... the chemotherapy ended and I went back to 103kg."

Okupe said he recently went on a fluid fast, adding that he wasn't eating any food but was only consuming fluid for 30 days.

While doing that, the former Labour Party presidential spokesperson said he lost an additional 10kg.