Nigeria: Euro 2024 - Rashford Out of England Squad, Eze, Mainoo in

21 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 with call-ups for Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Kobbie Mainoo, even as Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were excluded.

Southgate included five uncapped players in total - Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford - as part of an expanded group strong in attacking talent.

Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins were rewarded for fine seasons with Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa respectively while Brentford forward Ivan Toney was also included despite only returning from an eight-month suspension for breaching Football Association betting rules in January.

Jack Grealish was selected despite starting just 10 league games in Manchester City's title-winning campaign while Mainoo's dramatic elevation continued having only made his full league debut for United against Everton in November.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been included despite being sidelined since February with a muscle injury.

UEFA's deadline for final squad submissions is midnight on June 7, when Southgate will have to select 26 players from Thursday's list to take to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.