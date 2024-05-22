Nigeria: Euro 2024 - Rashford Out of England Squad, Eze, Mainoo in

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 with call-ups for Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Kobbie Mainoo, even as Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were excluded.

Southgate included five uncapped players in total - Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford - as part of an expanded group strong in attacking talent.

Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins were rewarded for fine seasons with Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa respectively while Brentford forward Ivan Toney was also included despite only returning from an eight-month suspension for breaching Football Association betting rules in January.

Jack Grealish was selected despite starting just 10 league games in Manchester City's title-winning campaign while Mainoo's dramatic elevation continued having only made his full league debut for United against Everton in November.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been included despite being sidelined since February with a muscle injury.

UEFA's deadline for final squad submissions is midnight on June 7, when Southgate will have to select 26 players from Thursday's list to take to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament.