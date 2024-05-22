Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak - NDDC Donates Relief Materials to Rivers Communities

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented relief materials and palliatives to communities in Soku clan of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The presentation was in fulfilment of the promise made by the interventionist agency to the communities during the outbreak of cholera in Soku, an oil-rich part of the state.

The palliative, which consists of edibles and other household items, included rice, beans, yams, noodles, beverages, water, nets, slippers and numerous other items, in very large quantities.

Handing over the items to the Soku Council of Chiefs, the Rivers State representative in the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, said the commission will continue to execute its mandate to prioritise the well-being and welfare of the people of Niger Delta.

Okocha stated that the NDDC decided to donate the relief materials to Soku communities, to cushion the aftermath effects of the cholera outbreak in the communities some months ago.

He commended the communities for their peaceful disposition and their support to the medical team, which the commission sent to the communities during the cholera outbreak, and admonished them to ensure that they share the palliative items equitably.

Okocha charged the people of Soku clan to always support the government of President Bola Tinubu, as a way of showing appreciation for all the good things that the President has done for them through NDDC.

He thanked the NDDC Board and management, headed by the Chairman, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, and the managing director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for repositioning the commission into an active and feasible interventionist agency.

Receiving the items on behalf of the communities, the chairman of Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Opuda Orumo,

thanked the NDDC governing board for always coming to the rescue of Soku communities at the time of need.

Orumo specially extended the gratitude of the communities to the Rivers State representative in the commission's board, Okocha, for saving the lives of Soku people during the cholera outbreak and for facilitating the donation of the palliatives and the water project to the communities.