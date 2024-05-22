Nigeria: Nottingham Forest Extend Nigeria's Ola Aina's Contract

Nottingham Forest have extended Super Eagles right back Ola Aina's contract by one year, stretching his stay at the club to June 2025.

The Nigeria international joined the English Premier League club on a free transfer from Torino last summer, and has had a good first season.

"Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm that it has activated a one-year extension in Ola Aina's contract," the club announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The 27-year-old has enjoyed a positive first season on Trentside having joined the club on a free transfer last summer."

"Aina, who can play as right-back or left-back, made 22 appearances for Forest this season, establishing himself as a popular amongst supporters for his all-action displays on either side," the Forest said.

The Africa Cup of Nations star scored his first goal for Forest in a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa and was named in the AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament.

"I've been really happy with my time spent here at Forest and the fans have been great. I'm really looking forward to seeing what the future holds," Ola Aina said.

Forest's Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson added, "Since Ola joined the club last summer, he has impressed all of us with his performances both on the pitch and also with the positive personality that he brings to the group every day. We are delighted that he will move forward with us."