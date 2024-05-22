Mozambique: EU Calls for 'Good Conduct' in Mozambican Elections

Maputo — The European Union has called for "good electoral conduct' by all those involved in the Mozambican general elections scheduled for 9 October.

The political parties and groups competing in the elections should demonstrate good conduct at all stages, the EU urged.

The appeal was made in the southern city of Inhambane on Tuesday in a session of "partnership dialogue' between the Mozambican government and the EU.

The EU justified its demand on the basis of the widespread irregularities that had marred last year's municipal elections.

A joint note, issued by the government and the EU, and cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax', said "in the spirit of the political dialogue held in December 2023, which stressed the irregularities which took place in the municipal elections, the EU appealed for good electoral conduct in all phases of the process, from the voter registration to the registration of candidates, and until validation of the final results'.

Among the key issues, the note added, were "respect for civil liberties and human rights, particularly freedom of expression and of the press, and the freedom to hold peaceful demonstrations'.

The EU has not yet decided whether it will send a mission to observe the October elections. That decision will be taken at the EU headquarters in Brussels.

The EU side in these talks was led by Antonino Maggiore, head of the EU delegation in Mozambique, while the Mozambican team was headed by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Maggiore told reporters that Mozambican Defence Minister Cristovao Chume has been invited to take part in an EU meeting on defence and security matters in Brussels next week.

Maggiore pledged that the EU will continue to support the struggle against islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.