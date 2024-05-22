Gambia: Ncac Formalises Partnership With Kunta Kinteh Foundation

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) over the weekend sealed a partnership deal with Kunta Kinteh Foundation with the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The signing ceremony, held at the NCAC head office in Pipeline, seeks to strengthen the already exisitng partnership between the two institutions in promoting and safeguarding the country's cultural heritage. It also seeks to enable them complement each other's efforts towards the development of arts and culture.

At the event, Hassoum Ceesay, Director General of National Centre for Arts and Culture, said the Kunta Kinteh Foundation has always been involving his institution in their activities and that the MOU signed will formalise their relationship and to complement each other's efforts in the showcasing of arts and culture in the country.

The MOU, he added, is also in line with the activities of both the NCAC and the foundation in helping them fulfill their mandates.

DG Ceesay called on the foundation's officials to conduct or take part in activities at the community levels that will help NCAC undertake its mandate and flourish their partnership.

Ebrima S. Bah, Secretary General of Kunta Kinteh Foundation, described the MOU as 'timely and long overdue'

Bah also reminded that since both parties have similar activities, it is very apt that they sign such document to formidably contribute their quota to national development especially in the areas of promoting the culture, tourism and to boost the national income.

Lamin Ceesay, Public Relations Officer of Kunta Kinteh Foundation, said signing the MOU with NCAC is a great achievement in view of the fact that they have been supportive to them; the reason they deemed it necessary to strengthen the partnership in supporting the cultural heritage.

