Gambia: Fishermen Urge Govt to Ban Illegal Fishing

Fishermen in Barra and Banjul have called on the government of The Gambia to ban illegal fishing to ensure the River Gambia has enough mature fish for the population for economic benefit.

According to reports, illegal fishing activities by foreign fishing trawlers and vessels were recently detected in the country.

The Senegalese government recently introduced tough measures to dent illegal fishing. At least 29 vessels from France and Spain as well as 100 vessels from China were banned by Senegalese authorities from entering their territorial waters, all geared to curb illegal fishing.

Hadim Kah, a fisherman at Barra, explained that the vessels and fishing trawlers use small size fishing nets at places where the fishes reproduce; therefore catching juvenile fishes that are not fit for consumption.

This, he added results to the death of those baby fishes that should grow for the consumption of the population. Such acts, he added are resulting in loss of revenue for the country as well as lack of enough fish in the River Gambia and the sea at large to feed the growing population.

"In the past, one fishing boat could catch five or more baskets a day, but now with the illegal fishing activities, it is hard to even fill a basket," he stated.

The river and sea are our sources of living, the government though the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources should therefore protect them from any form of illegal activities," he further appealed.

He went on to say that the illegal fishing is making life unbearable for them as the fish they are supposed to catch are now running away from the Atlantic Ocean.

"We wake up as early as 5 a.m. and go to sea but in the end, we are unable to fill a basket. It is from our catches that we buy fuel; and the feed we use to catch the fishes. Imagine spending all that money and not being able to fill a basket," he queried.

Musa Krubally, a fisherman in Banjul, said in most cases, those involved in illegal fishing carry out their fishing activities less than 20 kilo meters away from the Atlantic Ocean.

This, he said results in catching juvenile fishes travelling from islands into the sea.

He therefore called on government to take tough actions against anyone found wanting.

Sulayman Cherry, also a fisherman at Barra, appealed to the government to eliminate illegal fishing in the interest of the the government, Ministry of Fisheries, Fishermen and the population.

He said by enforcing the law, there will be enough fish in the sea for everyone.

