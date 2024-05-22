Gambia: Faji Kunda Major Health Centre Holds Annual Data, Award Presentation

Faji Kunda Major Health Centre last Saturday held its annual data and award presentation at a ceremony held at Dream Maker, Senegambia.

The annual event seeks to share with the public some of the achievements registered and challenges encountered during the year in review. It was also designed to award deserving staff for their remarkable cntribution to the development of the health and wellbeing of patients, while also serving as a benchmark for others to emulate.

At the event, Ramatoulie Camara, Officer-In-Charge of the health facility, explaiend that the annual event accords them the opporutnity to showcase some of the work they have done as well as the challenges as a facility in their quest to deliver the best health care services.

She reminded that the data presentation is of significant importance as data in health is crucial to ably to deliver quality.

She, thus, described this year's event unique and different from their previous, as they included some exiciitng new features which included walk for health, march past held at the community; community health services and data and award presentation.

Also speaking, Musa Camara, director, Western One Health Region, explained that Faji Kunda Health Centre is a major health facility that provides health services to a wide range of communities beyond its operational catchment area.

"It has a serving population of 313,505 with eighteen nurse midwives conducting an average of 15 deliveries per day, 250 per month on shift duties and 2876 deliveries per year."

He also spoke about the renovation the facility has undergone, mentioning the renovation of RMNCAH services delivery unit through National Aids Secretariat among a host of others projects.

Camara reminded that with the advent of the National Health Insurance Scheme, development initiatives of the health facilities will be sustainably managed.

"As a health region, we want to register our thanks and appreciation to MRCG, NAS, individual donors and the Minsitry and other stakeholders for contributing towards the strucutural trasformation of the health facility."

Sainey Sanneh, director of Health Research deputising for the director of Planning at the Ministry, speaking the theme; 'Acurrate Data; a pillar to development in Health', underscored the impotrance of correct data in health service delivery.

He spoke about the importance of ensuring accurate data in achieving quality health service, saying in this tech world, it is important institutions embrace correct and accurate data in boosting their services.

The event, punctuated with entertainment and awards presentation, also witnessed data presentation by different units within the health facility.

