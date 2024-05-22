Gambia: Malang Fofana Guides Gambian Dutch Lions to 12th Win in 2nd Tier

21 May 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Appo Camara

Malang Fofana has guided Gambian Dutch Lions FC to their 12th win of the 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League campaign.

The Gambian Dutch Lions defeated RS Tallinding FC 1-0 in their week-26 fixture played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Malang Fofana's 42nd minute strike earned Gambian Dutch Lions the maximum points.

The Gambian Dutch Lions FC now collected their 12th victory of the league season, while RS Tallinding FC suffered their ninth defeat of the league campaign.

The Gambian Dutch Lions overall recorded 12 wins, seven draws and six defeats in 26 games, while RS Tallinding FC overall collected nine victories, seven draws and nine defeats in 26 matches.

The win earns Gambian Dutch Lions FC 3rd position on league table with 43 points, while RS Tallinding FC sit 7th position on the league table with 35 points, levelling with Medina United.

